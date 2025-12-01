Smith Moore & CO. Boosts Holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF $CGBL

Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,236 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO. owned approximately 0.19% of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF worth $5,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 22.5% during the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 36,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC now owns 277,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,271,000 after purchasing an additional 13,572 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 194.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 14,883 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CGBL opened at $35.29 on Monday. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 52-week low of $28.22 and a 52-week high of $35.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1857 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Capital Group Core Balanced ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

