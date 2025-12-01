Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. $HGV Shares Sold by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. North Peak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 11.3% in the second quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,810,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,825,000 after buying an additional 693,495 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter worth $23,163,000. Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 32.1% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,829,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,441,000 after purchasing an additional 444,240 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,361,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,737,000 after buying an additional 425,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,467,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $42.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.59 and a 1-year high of $52.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.87, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.97 and a 200-day moving average of $43.26.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.41). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 13th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Grand Vacations

In other news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 30,426 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $1,272,111.06. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 60,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,888.70. The trade was a 33.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HGV. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.75.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

