Shelton Capital Management Buys 6,193 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $16,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 322.6% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 85.0% in the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $308.68 on Monday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $214.50 and a 1-year high of $324.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $293.95 and a 200-day moving average of $275.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $288.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 12.09%.The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 80.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Erste Group Bank lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.08.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

