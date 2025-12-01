Smith Moore & CO. Has $4.33 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 19,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 12.3% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:ITW opened at $249.23 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.66 and a 52 week high of $278.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $249.76 and its 200-day moving average is $253.27. The firm has a market cap of $72.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 93.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.500 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $253.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $258.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $298.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $263.77.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Pamela B. Strobel sold 1,521 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.25, for a total transaction of $373,025.25. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 39,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,625,817.25. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total transaction of $1,803,074.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,035.12. This represents a 39.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

