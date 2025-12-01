Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Semtech Corporation $SMTC

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 27,834 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.28% of Semtech worth $10,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 107.8% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,747,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,909 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,445,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $221,737,000 after purchasing an additional 877,422 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Semtech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,940,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,800,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,926,000 after buying an additional 765,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 168.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,210,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,627,000 after buying an additional 758,642 shares in the last quarter.

Get Semtech alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Semtech from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.24, for a total transaction of $33,120.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,840.96. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Burvill sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $219,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,539.75. The trade was a 33.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 4,971 shares of company stock valued at $323,463 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Semtech Price Performance

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $74.18 on Monday. Semtech Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $79.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.06 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $266.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.36 million. Semtech had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Semtech has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.460 EPS. Research analysts expect that Semtech Corporation will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Semtech Profile

(Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.