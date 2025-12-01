Smith Moore & CO. Lowers Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Smith Moore & CO. trimmed its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7,056.6% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,069,000 after purchasing an additional 66,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mastercard from $640.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $652.50.

Mastercard Trading Up 1.2%

MA opened at $551.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $559.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $568.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $465.59 and a 1-year high of $601.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total transaction of $10,202,433.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,459,294. The trade was a 35.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

