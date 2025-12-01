Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 282.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,549,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,144,786 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks accounts for 0.7% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Arista Networks worth $158,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its position in Arista Networks by 2,118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $33,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 108.0% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 51.3% in the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, eCIO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $3,858,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,843.36. This represents a 69.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total transaction of $8,608,360.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 2,009,464 shares of company stock valued at $293,774,712 over the last three months. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research cut Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Melius Research lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.31.

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE:ANET opened at $131.25 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $164.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.28 billion, a PE ratio of 51.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.43.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

