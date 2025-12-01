Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 1,690 Shares of Boise Cascade, L.L.C. $BCC

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,107 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.17% of Boise Cascade worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 630.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 120.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCC stock opened at $76.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.27. Boise Cascade, L.L.C. has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $149.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.02.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Boise Cascade’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Boise Cascade, L.L.C. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Boise Cascade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

