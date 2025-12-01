Korn/Ferry International $KFY Holdings Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.30% of Korn/Ferry International worth $11,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KFY. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Korn/Ferry International by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Korn/Ferry International during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 21.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 193.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KFY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Korn/Ferry International in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

Korn/Ferry International Price Performance

Shares of Korn/Ferry International stock opened at $65.77 on Monday. Korn/Ferry International has a 52 week low of $59.23 and a 52 week high of $79.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.45.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $708.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.72 million. Korn/Ferry International had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Korn/Ferry International has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.230-1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Korn/Ferry International will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Korn/Ferry International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Korn/Ferry International’s payout ratio is 40.76%.

Korn/Ferry International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $331.40 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Korn/Ferry International Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Featured Stories

