1,649,300 Shares in Invesco MSCI USA ETF $PBUS Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,649,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,553,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.25% of Invesco MSCI USA ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 99.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,010,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487,218 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 4,866.4% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,150,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,183 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,495,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 962,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,930,000 after buying an additional 120,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 545,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,889,000 after buying an additional 101,116 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

BATS PBUS opened at $68.64 on Monday. Invesco MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $48.30 and a 52-week high of $63.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.44 and a 200-day moving average of $64.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.03.

About Invesco MSCI USA ETF

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

