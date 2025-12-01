Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $136.94 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 367.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 490,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385,517 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Amgen worth $136,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1,214.3% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3,433.3% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $344.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $185.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.30 and a 12-month high of $345.84.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.58 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 73.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $318.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $343.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $333.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amgen

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 6,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.83, for a total value of $2,317,053.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,120,924.09. This represents a 14.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.24, for a total value of $299,253.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,082 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,251.68. This represents a 11.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,908 shares of company stock valued at $3,674,966. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.