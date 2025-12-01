Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,028,967 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF $INDA

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 273.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,405,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028,967 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.81% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $78,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 39.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 441,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,722,000 after buying an additional 123,984 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 146.7% during the first quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $54.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $47.60 and a 12-month high of $59.49.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

