Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,607 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,975 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tapestry by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,902,930 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,274,536,000 after buying an additional 606,686 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tapestry by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,500,858 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $482,125,000 after acquiring an additional 158,782 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,607,742 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $177,405,000 after acquiring an additional 838,057 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $176,025,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,972,241 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $138,865,000 after acquiring an additional 658,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tapestry

In other Tapestry news, insider David E. Howard sold 25,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $2,565,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 55,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,673,785. This represents a 31.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Ka Ming Lau sold 11,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total value of $1,202,070.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,767.07. The trade was a 58.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 126,222 shares of company stock valued at $13,168,985 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TPR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Tapestry from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.26.

Tapestry Stock Performance

NYSE:TPR opened at $108.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.71. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.39 and a 12-month high of $118.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. Tapestry had a return on equity of 68.02% and a net margin of 2.61%.The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.600 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the luxury accessories retailer to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

