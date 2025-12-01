Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Par Pacific (PARR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Par Pacific (NYSE: PARR):

11/25/2025 – Par Pacific had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – Par Pacific had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/14/2025 – Par Pacific had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/13/2025 – Par Pacific had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/11/2025 – Par Pacific had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/6/2025 – Par Pacific was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/6/2025 – Par Pacific was upgraded by analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/5/2025 – Par Pacific had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $37.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/22/2025 – Par Pacific was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/22/2025 – Par Pacific had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $34.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/17/2025 – Par Pacific had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc.. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $38.00.

10/8/2025 – Par Pacific had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Insider Transactions at Par Pacific

In related news, EVP Richard Creamer sold 15,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $653,254.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 54,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,837.88. This trade represents a 22.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Monteleone sold 99,284 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $4,284,104.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 423,022 shares in the company, valued at $18,253,399.30. This trade represents a 19.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 135,922 shares of company stock valued at $5,655,971 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.