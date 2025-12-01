New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,044,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402,487 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of Kenvue worth $42,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 266.8% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Kenvue by 378.5% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Stock Performance

NYSE:KVUE opened at $17.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.54. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 9.55%.The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. Analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were issued a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KVUE. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Kenvue from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $22.00 price objective on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

