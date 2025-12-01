New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,907 Shares of Popular, Inc. $BPOP

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,262 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.54% of Popular worth $40,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Popular by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Popular by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Popular by 4.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 17,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 3.4% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Popular by 25.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BPOP. Hovde Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Popular in a research report on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Popular from $135.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Truist Financial started coverage on Popular in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Popular from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.56.

BPOP stock opened at $114.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.25. Popular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.23 and a 1-year high of $129.32.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $720.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.95 million. Popular had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 17.63%.The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

In other Popular news, VP Adorno Denissa Rodriguez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total value of $114,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,043.36. This trade represents a 27.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 18,001 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $2,240,584.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,495.31. This trade represents a 42.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 44,001 shares of company stock worth $5,192,924 in the last quarter. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

