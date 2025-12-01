Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada Makes New $59,000 Investment in iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OEF. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheridan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $344.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $337.07 and a 200-day moving average of $317.97. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $232.57 and a one year high of $349.08.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

