Trustmark Bank Trust Department Purchases 560 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Trustmark Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Trustmark Bank Trust Department’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in RTX by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in RTX by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 798.6% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after buying an additional 28,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RTX. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on RTX from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on RTX from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.00.

Shares of RTX opened at $174.96 on Monday. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $112.27 and a fifty-two week high of $181.31. The firm has a market cap of $234.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.07.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.29. RTX had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $22.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 55.85%.

In other news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $873,547.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,729,013.40. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

