River Road Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. $NWE

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,299,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,852 shares during the period. NorthWestern Energy Group accounts for 1.6% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 3.74% of NorthWestern Energy Group worth $123,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth $39,428,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 17.5% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 25,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 201,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 162.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 75,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after buying an additional 46,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 31.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 126,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after buying an additional 30,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NWE opened at $69.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.42. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $69.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.86.

NorthWestern Energy Group Dividend Announcement

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 14.81%.During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 74.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NWE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NorthWestern Energy Group in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

