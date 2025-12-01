Trustmark Bank Trust Department Invests $558,000 in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Trustmark Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 60,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 16,575 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $429,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 95,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,799 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $74.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $109.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.18. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.98 and a fifty-two week high of $75.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

