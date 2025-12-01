Prossimo Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

Prossimo Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 45,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,906,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 37,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,555,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 71.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $283.31 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $288.21 and a 200-day moving average of $284.41. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $209.64 and a 1-year high of $298.66.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

