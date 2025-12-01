American Express Company $AXP Shares Sold by Trustmark Bank Trust Department

Trustmark Bank Trust Department reduced its holdings in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,530 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Trustmark Bank Trust Department’s holdings in American Express were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Douglas Tabish sold 2,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.61, for a total transaction of $894,359.15. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,359.15. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 112,272 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.86, for a total transaction of $37,034,041.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 92,810 shares in the company, valued at $30,614,306.60. This represents a 54.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 193,292 shares of company stock worth $65,363,878. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP opened at $366.14 on Monday. American Express Company has a 1 year low of $220.43 and a 1 year high of $377.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $348.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $252.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on American Express from $371.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. HSBC set a $295.00 price target on American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Express from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.65.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

