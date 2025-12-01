Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Grows Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 557,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,995 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.08% of Pinterest worth $20,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 10.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Riverpark Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 31,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.10.

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $26.10 on Monday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $40.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.69.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $665.93 million for the quarter. Pinterest had a net margin of 48.99% and a return on equity of 8.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In other news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $3,558,613.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 74,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $1,991,123.83. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 301,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,099,644.46. This represents a 19.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 505,208 shares of company stock valued at $17,450,914 over the last 90 days. 7.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pinterest

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.