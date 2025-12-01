Prossimo Advisors LLC Has $337,000 Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. $FNF

Prossimo Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNF. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1,569.6% during the second quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 19,902 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 29.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 180,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,835 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 171,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,611,000 after purchasing an additional 24,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $59.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.12. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.05. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $66.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 7.93%.The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.37%.

In related news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,367 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $366,930.21. Following the sale, the director directly owned 276,308 shares in the company, valued at $15,923,630.04. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Friday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. National Bankshares set a $64.00 price target on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Barclays restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

