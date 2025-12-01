BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. $BMRN Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $4,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,352,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,780,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.4% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 373,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,461,000 after purchasing an additional 47,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 104.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 13,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on BMRN shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, November 24th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.91.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of BMRN opened at $55.79 on Monday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $73.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.33.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.20). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 16.82%.The firm had revenue of $776.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.500-3.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.