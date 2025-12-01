Rentokil Initial PLC $RTO Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Rentokil Initial PLC (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,628,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406,805 shares during the quarter. Rentokil Initial comprises 1.1% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.72% of Rentokil Initial worth $89,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rentokil Initial by 416.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Rentokil Initial by 668.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Rentokil Initial by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rentokil Initial to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rentokil Initial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NYSE:RTO opened at $27.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.05. Rentokil Initial PLC has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $30.10.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

