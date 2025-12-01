River Road Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Janus International Group, Inc. $JBI

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,216,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,913 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 3.72% of Janus International Group worth $44,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Janus International Group by 435.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 62,032 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Janus International Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,690,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,173,000 after acquiring an additional 96,851 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Janus International Group by 85.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 214,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 98,732 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Janus International Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,237,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,355,000 after purchasing an additional 18,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus International Group Stock Performance

Shares of JBI stock opened at $6.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average of $8.93. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $148.59 million for the quarter. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 5.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JBI shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Janus International Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Janus International Group from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Janus International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Janus International Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Janus International Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.17.

About Janus International Group

(Free Report)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

