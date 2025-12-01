Prossimo Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Prossimo Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,481 shares during the quarter. Cintas makes up approximately 1.7% of Prossimo Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 3,925.0% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $186.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cintas Corporation has a 12 month low of $180.39 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.19.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 17.54%.The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CTAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Cintas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $246.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Cintas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “cautious” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (down from $218.00) on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.71.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

