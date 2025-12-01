Quadrature Capital Ltd Reduces Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23,830 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in IQVIA by 436.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 208.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $227.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.07. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.65 and a 12-month high of $234.29.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.850-11.950 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners set a $214.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on IQVIA from $234.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on IQVIA from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.61.

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total transaction of $878,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,955,627.60. The trade was a 12.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

