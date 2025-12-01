Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 6,351 TD SYNNEX Corporation $SNX

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 12.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 7,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $152.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.41. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a one year low of $92.23 and a one year high of $167.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.12.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 1.27%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. TD SYNNEX has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNX shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $154.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Zacks Research raised TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TD SYNNEX news, Director Richard T. Hume sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.81, for a total transaction of $769,050.00. Following the sale, the director owned 57,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,846,382.15. The trade was a 8.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Merline Saintil sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.79, for a total value of $52,345.44. Following the sale, the director owned 7,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,940.70. This represents a 4.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 14,632 shares of company stock worth $2,264,033 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

