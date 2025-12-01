Outset Medical, Inc. $OM Position Boosted by Pura Vida Investments LLC

Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its holdings in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Free Report) by 8,482.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424,120 shares during the period. Outset Medical comprises approximately 74.2% of Pura Vida Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned about 2.41% of Outset Medical worth $8,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Outset Medical in the second quarter worth $108,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Outset Medical during the second quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Outset Medical during the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price objective on Outset Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Outset Medical from $39.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Outset Medical Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ OM opened at $4.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $82.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.14. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $25.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.05.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development of a hemodialysis system for hemodialysis in the United States. The company offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings; and manufactures, supports, and distributes for Tablo console, Tablo cartridge, and other consumables.

