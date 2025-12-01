Norges Bank Takes $323.34 Million Position in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,482,522 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,338,000. Norges Bank owned 1.38% of Jabil at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JBL. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Jabil by 12.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,556,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $892,096,000 after purchasing an additional 747,423 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.7% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,410,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $743,810,000 after buying an additional 24,650 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jabil by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $628,519,000 after purchasing an additional 65,949 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 5.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,302,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,133,000 after purchasing an additional 129,212 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Jabil by 224.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,898,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,119,000 after buying an additional 1,313,338 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial set a $260.00 price target on Jabil in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research cut shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $223.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.43.

Jabil Stock Performance

Jabil stock opened at $210.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. Jabil, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.66 and a 12-month high of $237.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.47.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The technology company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Jabil has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.870 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 5.37%.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, CFO Gregory B. Hebard sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.54, for a total transaction of $1,299,604.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 58,526 shares in the company, valued at $12,497,642.04. The trade was a 9.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 3,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.59, for a total value of $785,441.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 58,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,899,326.24. The trade was a 6.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,762 shares of company stock valued at $27,886,321. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Recommended Stories

