River Road Asset Management LLC Has $23.27 Million Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,440 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 58,647 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $23,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 1,770.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $11,065,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 154,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,610,859.20. The trade was a 20.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total value of $10,869,660.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 132,656 shares in the company, valued at $42,603,800.96. This trade represents a 20.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 204,254 shares of company stock valued at $60,227,807 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $363.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $367.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.89.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $201.57 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $262.79 and its 200-day moving average is $238.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The firm has a market cap of $574.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

