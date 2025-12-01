Banco Bradesco SA (BBD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 3rd

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0035 per share by the bank on Friday, January 9th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This is a 1.6% increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.003472.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years. Banco Bradesco has a dividend payout ratio of 4.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.7%.

Banco Bradesco Stock Down 0.3%

BBD opened at $3.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Banco Bradesco has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $3.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.75 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,398,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 116.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,132,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,885,000 after purchasing an additional 17,853,712 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 103.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 32,045,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,313,000 after buying an additional 16,331,155 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 18.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 88,098,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,225,000 after buying an additional 13,682,255 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,113,000.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

