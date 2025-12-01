Imperial Oil Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.72 (TSE:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 3rd, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share on Thursday, January 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd.
Imperial Oil Price Performance
Shares of IMO opened at C$139.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$69.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.98. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$82.98 and a 1 year high of C$141.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$129.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$118.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04.
Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported C$2.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of C$11.99 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 8.6164609 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Report on IMO
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil is one of Canada’s largest integrated oil companies, focusing on upstream operations, petroleum refining operations, and the marketing of petroleum products. Production averaged 398 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020. The company estimates that it holds 5.2 billion boe of proved and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Imperial Oil
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Worried About Inflation? These 3 ETFs Offer Real Protection
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Intel’s Black Friday Breakout: Apple Rumors Fuel a Holiday Rally
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Klarna’s Crypto Play: A Plan to Fix Its Profit Problem
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.