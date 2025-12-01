Imperial Oil Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.72 (TSE:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 3rd, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share on Thursday, January 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd.

Shares of IMO opened at C$139.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$69.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.98. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$82.98 and a 1 year high of C$141.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$129.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$118.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported C$2.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of C$11.99 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 8.6164609 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. CIBC lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$108.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$101.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$115.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of C$110.56.

Imperial Oil is one of Canada’s largest integrated oil companies, focusing on upstream operations, petroleum refining operations, and the marketing of petroleum products. Production averaged 398 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020. The company estimates that it holds 5.2 billion boe of proved and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

