River Road Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Talen Energy Corporation $TLN

River Road Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 55.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 248,176 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Talen Energy worth $59,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $470,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Talen Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Talen Energy by 39.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Talen Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Talen Energy by 55.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,302,000 after buying an additional 13,078 shares during the period. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talen Energy Price Performance

Shares of TLN stock opened at $394.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Talen Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $158.08 and a 1-year high of $451.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $401.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Talen Energy ( NASDAQ:TLN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $812.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.90 million. Talen Energy had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Talen Energy Corporation will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TLN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Talen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Talen Energy from $432.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Talen Energy from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Talen Energy from $442.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Melius Research increased their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $427.00 to $576.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.07.

Talen Energy Company Profile

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

