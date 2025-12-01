River Road Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 104,204 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $74,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 972.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.3%

MAA stock opened at $135.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.75 and a twelve month high of $173.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $554.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.680-8.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.290 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.515 per share. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 128.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. bought 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.36 per share, with a total value of $74,770.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 320,391 shares in the company, valued at $41,445,779.76. This trade represents a 0.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MAA. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.89.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

