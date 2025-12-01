Norges Bank Makes New $296.54 Million Investment in NiSource, Inc $NI

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,351,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,543,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.56% of NiSource as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in NiSource by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 2,668.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NiSource by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on NiSource from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NiSource from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NiSource to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.78.

Shares of NI stock opened at $44.13 on Monday. NiSource, Inc has a twelve month low of $35.36 and a twelve month high of $44.88. The stock has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.13 and a 200 day moving average of $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.25 million. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 14.15%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.07 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $345,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,983.11. This trade represents a 16.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

