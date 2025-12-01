Norges Bank Buys Shares of 22,343,306 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

Norges Bank bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,343,306 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $374,474,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.53% of Huntington Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 28.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 138,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 30,808 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 256.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 66,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 47,624 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 746,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,201,000 after buying an additional 33,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBAN has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.64.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $16.27 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $18.13.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $100,410.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 252,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,948,573.25. This trade represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 64,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $993,348.06. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 534,640 shares in the company, valued at $8,222,763.20. The trade was a 10.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,558. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

