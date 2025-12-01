River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 98,809 Shares of CNA Financial Corporation $CNA

River Road Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 881,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 98,809 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.33% of CNA Financial worth $39,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the second quarter worth $17,266,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,153,000. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in CNA Financial by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC now owns 25,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in CNA Financial by 277.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 260,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,042,000 after buying an additional 191,214 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in CNA Financial by 145.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 214,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,984,000 after acquiring an additional 127,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of CNA Financial stock opened at $46.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. CNA Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $43.29 and a 52-week high of $51.42.

CNA Financial Dividend Announcement

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.99%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CNA Financial Corporation will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CNA shares. Zacks Research upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CNA Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNA Financial

In other CNA Financial news, CFO Scott R. Lindquist sold 8,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $410,452.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 81,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,991,233.26. The trade was a 9.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Dino Robusto sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $283,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 674,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,534,024.64. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 37,130 shares of company stock worth $1,776,865 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

