Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBAPJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 3rd

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBAPJ – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 17th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 1.105 per share on Sunday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 109.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Performance

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

(Get Free Report)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.