River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 30,583 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited $NOMD

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,879,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,583 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.53% of Nomad Foods worth $65,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 321,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after buying an additional 25,814 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,785,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,329,000 after acquiring an additional 234,894 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,603,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Nomad Foods by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,323,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114,150 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the second quarter valued at $468,000. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Nomad Foods from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Nomad Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Nomad Foods Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:NOMD opened at $12.24 on Monday. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average is $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.69.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.93%.The business had revenue of $881.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomad Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. Nomad Foods’s payout ratio is currently 47.22%.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

