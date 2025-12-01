SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC Position Increased by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 43.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 613,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,286 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of SS&C Technologies worth $52,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,558,000. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 72.0% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,419,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,620 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 87.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,787,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,998,000 after purchasing an additional 834,393 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,921,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,338,000 after purchasing an additional 651,650 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $12,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 386,924 shares in the company, valued at $33,217,425.40. This represents a 27.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SSNC. Wall Street Zen upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. DA Davidson set a $102.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $85.93 on Monday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.61 and a fifty-two week high of $91.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.24.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. SS&C Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.560-1.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.020-6.080 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.05%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

