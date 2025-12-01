Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. $HHH Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 607,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,721 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 1.02% of Howard Hughes worth $41,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HHH. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $511,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 2.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 9.7% during the first quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Howard Hughes stock opened at $89.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.26. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.40 and a 52 week high of $91.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.42.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $390.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Howard Hughes news, Director Anthony Williams sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $87,538.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,102 shares in the company, valued at $644,757.16. This represents a 11.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HHH. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Monday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howard Hughes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

