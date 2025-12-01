Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada Purchases 91,700 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF $JCPB

Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 980.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,700 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF makes up about 9.7% of Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada owned 0.07% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $4,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JCPB. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $123,000.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 4.1%

BATS:JCPB opened at $47.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.51 and a 12-month high of $48.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.08.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.