Prossimo Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Prossimo Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.1% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 214,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $106,738,000 after acquiring an additional 127,357 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.5% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 123,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,256,000 after buying an additional 11,817 shares during the period. Caledonia Investments PLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC now owns 111,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 56,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,089,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,588,000 after acquiring an additional 46,743 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michael D. Shafer sold 10,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $6,435,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,238,600. The trade was a 36.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 1,058 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.26, for a total value of $622,379.08. Following the sale, the vice president owned 13,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,698,558.62. This trade represents a 7.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 51,800 shares of company stock valued at $30,003,027 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $612.00 to $654.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO stock opened at $591.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $548.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $480.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.46 and a 12 month high of $610.97.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.28 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

