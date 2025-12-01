Trustmark Bank Trust Department Invests $258,000 in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF $JGRO

Trustmark Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,351,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,901,000 after purchasing an additional 766,315 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,302,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,441,000 after purchasing an additional 829,024 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 33.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,488,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,861,000 after buying an additional 373,951 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,487,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,011,000 after buying an additional 205,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,434,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,485,000 after buying an additional 100,060 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA:JGRO opened at $94.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.90. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $63.33 and a 52 week high of $97.91.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Company Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

