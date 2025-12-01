Trustmark Bank Trust Department Has $1.27 Million Position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF $PVAL

Trustmark Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 399.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,148 shares during the quarter. Trustmark Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 106.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,565,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,717 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,245,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 109,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after buying an additional 26,738 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $44.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.37. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $44.79.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th were given a $0.1029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%.

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

