Trustmark Bank Trust Department Has $679,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF $XMHQ

Trustmark Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Trustmark Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 38.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the second quarter worth $203,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Up 0.2%

XMHQ opened at $103.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.04. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $80.60 and a 12 month high of $109.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.71.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

