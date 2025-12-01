Shelton Capital Management Raises Stake in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,047,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,209,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085,180 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,609,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,227,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,676 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $4,877,174,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,943,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,131,723,000 after purchasing an additional 130,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,802,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,832,000 after buying an additional 620,039 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $206.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $498.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $207.81.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Argus set a $210.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Loop Capital set a $190.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

